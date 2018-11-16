Blink Indoor Motion-Sensing Cameras drop to lowest prices this year, from $67 (Up to 50% off)

- Nov. 16th 2018 8:46 am ET

From $67
0

Immedia Semiconductor (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is discounting a selection of Blink Indoor Home Security Cameras starting at $67 shipped. Also matched direct. Depending on if you need one, two or even five cameras, there are a few different bundles to suit your needed level of coverage. A single camera normally runs you $100, with today’s offer saving you 33%. Not to mention, all of the offerings are at their lowest prices this year. Standout features include a built-in motion sensor, free cloud storage, Alexa support, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers. 

Those looking to save even more can opt for the highly-rated Wyze Cam at $28 instead. This miniature smart home camera still features 1080p recording, but lacks the hardware motion sensing. Though at over 50% less thank Blink’s options, it’s hard to go wrong as a budget-friendly alternative.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera features:

  • Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, WIFI cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud
  • Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 AA Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi
  • Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!
  • Home and pet monitoring in real time with video camera “Live View” streaming mode
  • Totally wire-free, with no monthly fees or service contract required. (Requires iOS 9.3 or Android 4.4 KitKat or higher)
From $67

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Blink

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go