Celebrate the new Fantastic Beasts film with collectibles from $15, more plush toys from $6

- Nov. 16th 2018 8:16 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Noble Collection (99% positive all-time feedback from 25,000+) via Amazon is discounting a selection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts plush and memorabilia starting at under $15 shipped. With the latest addition to the Wizarding World franchise now in theaters, this one-day sale is perfect for bringing home some officially-licensed collectibles. If you’re looking for an authentic display piece, a replica of Newt Scamander’s Wand is down to $29.99 from around $40. Otherwise there are tons of cute plush magical creatures to pick up as well, all of which have 4+ star ratingsHead below for more.

Also in today’s Gold Box sale at Amazon, you’ll find a selection of plush toys at up to 35% off starting at $6 shipped. There’s a wide selection of discounts this morning, with everything from classics like Sesame Street to modern favorites like Pusheen and more. Across the board, just about everything carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here.

Newt Scamander’s Wand Replica features:

An authentic recreation of the famous wizard’s wand. Comes complete with a Collector’s Box. This exact 1:1 reproduction measures approx. 14 inches in length. The Wand of Newt Scamander in Collector’s Box is a meticulous recreation of the wand prop used in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, crafted with high quality materials. Officially licensed by Warner Bros.

