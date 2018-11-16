Give the gift of music: Fender Acoustic Guitar Bundle + lessons for $110 (225 value)

Nov. 16th 2018

Adorama is offering the Fender CD-60S 6-String Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar with 3 Months of Fender Play for $109.99 shipped. The 60S Fender Dreadnought sells for $200 at Musician’s Friend, and the 3 months of Fender Play is worth around $25. That means you’re saving about $115 today. The guitar features a spruce top and mahogany-backed fingerboard; it is a great starter acoustic. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, Amazon charges $220 for a similar bundle that also includes a hard case and a tuner. While that might a good option for some, It might be a better option to go with the less expensive bundle and grab a nice gig bag separately for $25. And your iPhone will keep you tuned up for free anyways. There are some no-name acoustics out there for as much as half the price, but in our opinion you might as well go with a Fender option at just $100.

While we are talking music, Native Instruments is now offering 50% off some its amazing Mac production apps including Kontakt 6, Massive, Battery and more.

Fender 6-String Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar:

The CD-60S is one of our most popular models and is ideal for players looking for a high-quality affordable dreadnought with great tone and excellent playability. With its quality solid spruce top, easy-to-play neck with rolled fingerboard and mahogany back and sides, the CD60-S is perfect for the couch, the campfire or the coffeehouse-anywhere you want classic Fender playability and sound.

