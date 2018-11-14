Native Instruments offers 50% off Mac music production apps: Kontakt 6, Massive, more

Native Instruments is one of our favorite software makers when it comes to music production. It has been a staple in my personal arsenal and home studio for many years and I really can’t recommend its products enough. While certainly not the most affordable software synths, sampler instruments and DJ rigs out there, Native Instruments just kicked-off its Thanksgiving sale on several of its flagship apps. So now is a great time to take your home studio/Logic Pro X setup to the next level. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

If you haven’t already dropped the $1,599 for the new Komplete 12 Ultimate Collector’s Edition Suite (review on the way), then some of these deals are certainly worth a look. Some highlights here are Massive and Kontakt 6 at 50% off. These are phenomenal products that are more than worth the price tag and will add literally thousands of new sounds to your palette. But there are also some other add-on options in there that you can use to pad your current NI library or one the trimmed down Komplete 12 bundles.

And you might also be interested in the 2018 Guitar Center Black Friday ad that leaked earlier today.

Kontakt 6 Features: