One week from today starts the largest shopping holiday of the year. We’ve covered most of the major Black Friday ads that have leaked so far, but there are a few late-comers to the game. We saw the Lowe’s Black Friday ad drop a few days ago, but now it’s time to take a look at what Home Depot has to offer.

Home Depot’s savings will begin online at 6 AM ET on Thursday, November 22nd. That’s Thanksgiving day for those playing at home, which will give you more time to shop. On Black Friday itself, Home Depot’s doors will open at 6 PM, though the stores themselves are closed on Thanksgiving day.

You’ll be able to score free shipping on over a million eligible items without a membership at Home Depot. If an item isn’t complimentary delivery, you can opt for in-store pickup to side-step the extra fees.

Home Depot’s Black Friday ad offers Nest discounts and more:

Smart Home:

When it comes to building out a smart home, it can be expensive. Home Depot will have some great discounts this Black Friday, with several brands on sale. You’ll be able to pick up the Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera for $149 from its regular $199 price. We normally will see it fall this low in limited quantities or from third-party sellers, so this is a great chance to save from a big-box store.

Other smart home devices on sale:

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: $129 (Reg. $199)

(Reg. $199) Google Home Mini: $25 (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) Wemo Smart Switch & Plug: $50 ($85 if purchased separately)

Tools & More:

For the mechanic in your life, there’s plenty to choose from in Home Depot’s Black Friday ad. I’m looking at the Husky Mechanics Tool Set (268-Piece) which will be down to $129. Normally up to $200, it’s on sale for $149 right now and will be at one of the best prices we’ve tracked on Black Friday. You’ll get a huge assortment of 1/4″, 3/8″, and 1/2″ ratchets and sockets. Plus, wrenches, other accessories, and a nice carrying case.

Home Depot Black Friday ad scan:

