The Lowe’s Black Friday ad has just leaked. You’re looking at 30+ pages of solid deals on everything from tools and Christmas trees to smart home gear and more. Just yesterday we saw ads from the Walgreens, Bass Pro Shops and Barnes & Nobel, among others, but for now let’s dive into the Lowe’s deals.

Lowe’s Black Friday ad: smart home, tools, Christmas, more

This year, Lowe’s will be opening up its doors at 6am starting on November 23rd with most deals running right through until the 28th if they haven’t sold out. As for the online stuff, while there are no specific times set here, don’t be surprised to see them kick-off right at 12:01 am on the 22nd.

There are several doorbuster or in-store deals here, but we have noted which of our top picks below fall in to that category. Most of the Christmas ornaments and trees are only available in-store at the advertised price, but the best tech deals look as thought hey will be available online as well.

Our top picks include:

Lowe’s Black Friday ad:

