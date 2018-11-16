Have some epic Nerf battles this Thanksgiving with the Modulus Regulator for $25 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Modulus Regulator for $24.98 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $20 off the rate at Best Buy and beats our last mention by $4. It’s also an Amazon all-time low. Two barrel-scopes make it easier than ever to hit the competition. Rated 4+ stars by 70% of reviewers.
Add 10x more ammo when you pick up a 200 Dart Refill Pack for $9. Keep this tucked away until the middle of your next Nerf battle to give yourself a sneaky advantage.
Nerf Modulus Regulator features:
- This version comes in simple brown packaging
- Features SwitchFire Technology
- 3 modes: Single-fire, burst-fire, continuous-fire
- Swivel handle to stabilize shots
- Storage stock and 2 barrel-scopes. Includes two 12-dart clips and 24 Modulus Elite darts
- Requires 4 C batteries (not included)