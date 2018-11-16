An updated version of The Night Before Christmas with a healthier Santa can be yours for FREE

Amazon offers Twas The Night Before Christmas: Edited By Santa Claus for the Benefit of Children of the 21st Century Kindle eBook for FREE. That’s a $3 drop for the digital version and the best price we’ve tracked. Currently, the paperback sells for close to $8 at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. As the title implies, this edition of the 19th century holiday classic has been updated for today’s youth. How? Well, you may be pleased to know that Santa has kicked his smoking habit and slimmed down in the process! Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.
Meanwhile, The Big Book of Christmas Kindle eBook has gone up in price slightly since we listed it earlier this week, but $2 for over 400 pieces of literature doesn’t sound half bad, does it?
Twas the Night Before Christmas features:
Winner of 4 IBPA 2013 Benjamin Franklin Awards,including first place best cover, Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards 2012 Gold Medal best holiday book, first place at the Global International Ebook Awards best Christian children’s title,gold place for the Mom’s Choice Awards in 2013. The edition is the first in the poem’s 190 history to present Santa Claus as smoke-less. This small yet significant edit captured international media attention including the New York Post, Associated Press, NBC Nightly News, The Colbert Report and The View. The debate over the edit went to the airwaves,including the BBC,and National Public Radio. The book became a *bestseller on Amazon.com in both 2012 and 2013 with hundreds of positive reviews to its credit. Over 1,000 children aged 3-7 were interviewed about smoking and the result was that 98% of them wished no one smoked. This was produced with these children in mind. Positive reviews:Kirkus,Midwest Book Review,Resources Children’s Literature Journal.