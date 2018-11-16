An updated version of The Night Before Christmas with a healthier Santa can be yours for FREE

Amazon offers Twas The Night Before Christmas: Edited By Santa Claus for the Benefit of Children of the 21st Century Kindle eBook for FREE. That’s a $3 drop for the digital version and the best price we’ve tracked. Currently, the paperback sells for close to $8 at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. As the title implies, this edition of the 19th century holiday classic has been updated for today’s youth. How? Well, you may be pleased to know that Santa has kicked his smoking habit and slimmed down in the process! Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

Meanwhile, The Big Book of Christmas Kindle eBook has gone up in price slightly since we listed it earlier this week, but $2 for over 400 pieces of literature doesn’t sound half bad, does it?

Twas the Night Before Christmas features: