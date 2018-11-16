Save 25% on Samsung’s SmartThings LTE Tracker, now down to a new all-time low at $75

Amazon offers the Samsung SmartThings Real Time LTE GPS Tracker for $74.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and is a new Amazon all-time low. This device pairs with your existing SmartThings setup to offer real-time location tracking. It features IP68 water resistance and includes one year of AT&T services. Reviews are still coming in, but so far nearly 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Learn more about its full roster of features in our announcement coverage.

Samsung’s latest device pairs with SmartThings home automation system. Use your savings towards the Home Monitoring Kit or just the new third generation hub. With either choice, you’ll be well on your way to expanding your Samsung-backed smart home.

Samsung SmartThings Tracker features: