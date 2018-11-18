Amazon’s Gold Box discounts natural baby care products and child carries from $5 (Up to 40% off)

- Nov. 18th 2018 11:32 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering two different promotions focused on your little ones. You can save up to 40% off on a selection of natural babycare products starting at under $5. There’s everything in the sale from bath soaps and lotions to diapers and more. Today’s Gold Box also takes over 35% off various Lillebaby carriers from $66. One standout is the LILLEbaby SIX-Position Child Carrier at $77. It normally sells for $130, taking $53 off the going rate and dropping the price to a new low. Shipping is free across the board here, and just about all of the different products carry 4+ star ratings.

LILLEbaby SIX-Position Child Carrier features:

  • The LÍLLÉbaby COMPLETE baby carrier combines all essential features, including lumbar support, in 1 light-weight carrier with 6 ergonomic positions for “360 degree” carrying: Front: fetal, infant, outward & toddler; Hip carry; & Back carry
  • With our two-way straps allowing you to carry backpack style or forwards, large zippered storage pocket, removable sleeping hood & extendable torso, the LÍLLÉbaby Complete Baby Carrier provides comfort & support for you and your child.
  • Whether you’re hiking a trail or walking your dog, LÍLLÉbaby’s baby carriers and toddler carriers let you carry your child in comfort and style, and the adjustable side panels widen or narrow the seat for comfortable hip positioning.

 

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
lillebaby

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go