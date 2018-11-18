Today only, save up to 30% on select Britax car seats and strollers from $105 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Britax car seats and strollers starting at $105 shipped. One standout is the Britax Pioneer Combination Harness-2-Booster Car Seat at $132.99. You’d normally expect to pay $190 for the car seat, with today’s offer saving you $57 and dropping the price to a new Amazon low. It utilities a quick-release nine-point harness for a comfortable secure fit and can be reconfigured to seat your child as they grow. Across the board, just about all of the discounted options carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers. Be sure to check out the entire sale right here.
Britax Pioneer Combination Car Seat features:
- Toddler to Big Kid: Easily transition from harness to belt-positioning booster as your child grows
- Easy Installation: Use LATCH connectors or the vehicle seat belt to secure the car seat
- No rethreading, ever: Quick-adjust 9-position harness for a comfortable, secure fit
- Surrounded in safety: 2 layers of side impact protection, steel frame, impact absorbing base, and forward-movement reducing v-shaped tether
- Fits: Forward-facing harness mode 25-70 pounds, Booster mode 40-110 pounds; Maximum Dimensions: 19 W x 35 H x 21 D inches. The child seated shoulder height is 15-23 inches