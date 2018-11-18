Today only, save up to 30% on select Britax car seats and strollers from $105 shipped

- Nov. 18th 2018 9:43 am ET

From $105
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Britax car seats and strollers starting at $105 shipped. One standout is the Britax Pioneer Combination Harness-2-Booster Car Seat at $132.99. You’d normally expect to pay $190 for the car seat, with today’s offer saving you $57 and dropping the price to a new Amazon low. It utilities a quick-release nine-point harness for a comfortable secure fit and can be reconfigured to seat your child as they grow. Across the board, just about all of the discounted options carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers. Be sure to check out the entire sale right here.

Britax Pioneer Combination Car Seat features:

  • Toddler to Big Kid: Easily transition from harness to belt-positioning booster as your child grows
  • Easy Installation: Use LATCH connectors or the vehicle seat belt to secure the car seat
  • No rethreading, ever: Quick-adjust 9-position harness for a comfortable, secure fit
  • Surrounded in safety: 2 layers of side impact protection, steel frame, impact absorbing base, and forward-movement reducing v-shaped tether
  • Fits: Forward-facing harness mode 25-70 pounds, Booster mode 40-110 pounds; Maximum Dimensions: 19 W x 35 H x 21 D inches. The child seated shoulder height is 15-23 inches
From $105

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Britax

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go