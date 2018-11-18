These laptops are great for holiday shopping from $349: Surface Go, Surface Pro 6, more

- Nov. 18th 2018 3:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Go 4GB/64GB for $349 shipped. Available in 4GB/128GB for $449 or 8GB/128GB for $499. Also at B&H for the 8GB/128GB model. Both Microsoft and Best Buy offer all versions at discounted prices. At $50 off both models, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of limited sales. The Surface Go is a great budget-friendly device for those who need extra portability and not a ton of processing power. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Looking for a little more power? Keep reading for even more pre-Black Friday computer deals.

Other laptops on sale:

Microsoft Surface Go features:

  • High-res 10” PixelSense Display designed to be viewed, touched, and written on
  • Lightest Surface yet, starting at 1.15lbs
  • All-day battery life, with up to 9 hours of unplugged power
  • Runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode, streamlined for security and superior performance
  • Includes multi-tasking USB-C, fast-charging Surface Connect, and headphone jack.
  • Use it in Laptop, Tablet or Studio Mode.
