These laptops are great for holiday shopping from $349: Surface Go, Surface Pro 6, more

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Go 4GB/64GB for $349 shipped. Available in 4GB/128GB for $449 or 8GB/128GB for $499. Also at B&H for the 8GB/128GB model. Both Microsoft and Best Buy offer all versions at discounted prices. At $50 off both models, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked outside of limited sales. The Surface Go is a great budget-friendly device for those who need extra portability and not a ton of processing power. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Looking for a little more power? Keep reading for even more pre-Black Friday computer deals.
Other laptops on sale:
- Surface Pro 6: $800 (Reg. $1,060) | B&H
- Plus Signature Type Cover
- 1.6GHz i5/8GB/128GB
- Announcement coverage
- Surface Laptop 2: $999 (Reg. $1,300) | Amazon
- Huawei Matebook X Pro: $1,350 (Reg. $1,500) | Microsoft
- 1.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- Announcement coverage
Microsoft Surface Go features:
- High-res 10” PixelSense Display designed to be viewed, touched, and written on
- Lightest Surface yet, starting at 1.15lbs
- All-day battery life, with up to 9 hours of unplugged power
- Runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode, streamlined for security and superior performance
- Includes multi-tasking USB-C, fast-charging Surface Connect, and headphone jack.
- Use it in Laptop, Tablet or Studio Mode.