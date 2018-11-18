Elgato Stream Deck Mini has six programmable buttons and is now on sale for $80 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention and is the second lowest price drop that we’ve tracked. Stream Deck Mini comes with six programmable LCD keys that give you quick access to audio controls and other online streaming essentials. Just under 400 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more about its features in our announcement coverage. Want to take your streaming setup to the next level? Pair the Stream Deck Mini with the Blue Snowball iCE Microphone at $49.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features: