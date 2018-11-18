Elgato Stream Deck Mini has six programmable buttons and is now on sale for $80 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention and is the second lowest price drop that we’ve tracked. Stream Deck Mini comes with six programmable LCD keys that give you quick access to audio controls and other online streaming essentials. Just under 400 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more about its features in our announcement coverage. Want to take your streaming setup to the next level? Pair the Stream Deck Mini with the Blue Snowball iCE Microphone at $49.
Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:
- 6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions
- Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap
- Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected
- Direct integration: control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more
- Easy setup: simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app
- With nested folders there are an unlimited number of options