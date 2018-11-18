These GE Z-Wave deals are a must for any smart home: In-Wall Switch $26, Outdoor Plug $27, more

- Nov. 18th 2018 7:08 pm ET

0

Ahead of this week’s full-blown Black Friday discounts, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on GE Z-Wave Plus accessories. Most notably, the In-Wall Smart Toggle Switch at $25.71 shipped has caught our eye. It’s down to a new Amazon all-time low, with today’s offer taking nearly $10 off the going rate. Alternatively, you can step up to the In-Wall Paddle Dimmer Switch at $29.33. That takes $5 off its usual price tag and comes within cents of the Amazon low. Both carry 3.9/5 star ratings from thousands. Head below for even more Z-Wave Plus compatible smart home gear.

Amazon is also discounting the GE Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug. Normally selling for closer to $40, today you’ll find it on sale for $27.19. Better yet, it’s at a new all-time low and carries a 4.1/5 star rating. Those just getting started with their Z-Wave smart home have a few different options to use as hubs. Right now we’re tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung third generation SmartThings Hub at $62.99 shipped. That’s good for a $7 discount, and alongside including Z-Wave support, also works with ZigBee and more. 

For a smart home owner who enjoys tinkering, the Aeotec Z-Stick is my personal favorite option at $45. It pairs with a Raspberry Pi and gives a greater level of control over your devices compared to Samsung’s option. Looking for more tips on getting started? Check out our Z-Wave smart home guide and recommendations.

Transform any home into a smart home with the in-wall GE Z-Wave Plus Smart Toggle Switch. The switch enables you to wirelessly control to turn lights on and off, schedule a timed event or create a custom scene from anywhere in the world, at any time of the day. Helping to cut energy costs and keep your home safe, it requires in-wall installation with hardwired connections for full control from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Z-Wave enabled wireless remotes. Compared to Z-Wave Classic models, the GE Z-Wave Plus Smart Switch offers 50% more wireless range and energy efficiency with a 250% faster processor and 400% more memory.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
GE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go