These GE Z-Wave deals are a must for any smart home: In-Wall Switch $26, Outdoor Plug $27, more

Ahead of this week’s full-blown Black Friday discounts, Amazon is offering some notable price drops on GE Z-Wave Plus accessories. Most notably, the In-Wall Smart Toggle Switch at $25.71 shipped has caught our eye. It’s down to a new Amazon all-time low, with today’s offer taking nearly $10 off the going rate. Alternatively, you can step up to the In-Wall Paddle Dimmer Switch at $29.33. That takes $5 off its usual price tag and comes within cents of the Amazon low. Both carry 3.9/5 star ratings from thousands. Head below for even more Z-Wave Plus compatible smart home gear.

Amazon is also discounting the GE Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug. Normally selling for closer to $40, today you’ll find it on sale for $27.19. Better yet, it’s at a new all-time low and carries a 4.1/5 star rating. Those just getting started with their Z-Wave smart home have a few different options to use as hubs. Right now we’re tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung third generation SmartThings Hub at $62.99 shipped. That’s good for a $7 discount, and alongside including Z-Wave support, also works with ZigBee and more.

For a smart home owner who enjoys tinkering, the Aeotec Z-Stick is my personal favorite option at $45. It pairs with a Raspberry Pi and gives a greater level of control over your devices compared to Samsung’s option. Looking for more tips on getting started? Check out our Z-Wave smart home guide and recommendations.

Transform any home into a smart home with the in-wall GE Z-Wave Plus Smart Toggle Switch. The switch enables you to wirelessly control to turn lights on and off, schedule a timed event or create a custom scene from anywhere in the world, at any time of the day. Helping to cut energy costs and keep your home safe, it requires in-wall installation with hardwired connections for full control from smartphones, tablets, PCs and Z-Wave enabled wireless remotes. Compared to Z-Wave Classic models, the GE Z-Wave Plus Smart Switch offers 50% more wireless range and energy efficiency with a 250% faster processor and 400% more memory.