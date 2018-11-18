GoPro Black Friday discounts arrive early from $179: HERO7 Silver $229, more

- Nov. 18th 2018 9:01 am ET

0

Your Black Friday GoPro discounts are here. Amazon offers the new HERO7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $229 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $299, this is the first drop we’ve tracked at Amazon and the lowest currently available. This GoPro features 4K video at 30fps in a rugged waterproof build. It can capture 10MP photos and features integrated video stabilization along with a touchscreen display. The low-end HERO7 White is also on sale at Amazon for $179 (Reg. $199), which is a new all-time low as well. You’ll lose the 4K features here, but do save an additional $50. GoPro’s entire lineup has solid ratings across the board and don’t forget to use those savings towards an accessory kit, so you’re ready for all those adventures.

GoPro HERO7 Silver features:

  • 4K30 Video – Get stunning 4K video that’s as amazing as the moment itself. You can also shoot time lapse videos to turn longer events into short, shareable moments.
  • Rugged + Waterproof – Share experiences you can’t capture with your phone. HERO7 Silver is tough, tiny, totally waterproof – and up for any adventure.
  • Intuitive Touch Screen – With a touch screen and simple, streamlined capture modes, it’s easy to jump right in and get great shots. Just swipe and tap.
  • Voice Control – Stay in the moment. Control your HERO7 Silver hands free with voice commands like “GoPro, take a photo” and “GoPro, start recording.”

GoPro

