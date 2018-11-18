Today only, this highly-rated trampoline is down to its lowest price in 2018 at $260 ($90 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Skywalker Trampolines 15-Foot Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline for $259.99 shipped. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate, comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in 2018. This trampoline features safety nets alongside a nearly 180-foot jumping area. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
Skywalker Trampoline features:
- Although not required by law, all Skywalker products are thoroughly tested for safety and durability; they meet or exceed all ASTM standards
- Safety is our #1 priority and our patented no-gap enclosure design eliminates dangerous gaps between the enclosure net and the jumping surface.
- We stand behind our quality guarantee with our 3-year limited warranty on the frame and 1-year limited warranty on all other materials
- 96 tightly-coiled springs, 6.5″ long are located around the outside of the enclosure net for added safety.
- The enclosure net features a dual zipper and latch clip closure system to keep kids safe while jumping