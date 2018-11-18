Nearly every Apple accessory Twelve South makes is on sale for Black Friday

Twelve South is one of our favorite accessory makers here at 9to5Toys. Its lineup is filled with handmade goods crafted to help your Apple devices standout. Nearly every category that Twelve South covers is on sale at Amazon and free shipping is available across the board. Twelve South gear makes for a great holiday gift for the Apple fan in your life. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our top pick is the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack for $39.99, which is good for 20% off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. This nifty organizer is a must-have for any tech fan with designated storage for all your gear and accessories. I’ve been using this one for nearly a year now, and can’t speak highly enough about it. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing Twelve South’s AirSnap, its leather case for AirPods which is currently marked down to $23.99 in all colors. That’s the first discount that we’ve tracked from its regular $30 price tag. Check out our hands-on review for more.

More Twelve South deals at Amazon: