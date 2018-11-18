Early Black Friday Android deals from $180: Galaxy S8/9, Note 8/9, LG V35 ThinQ, more

Amazon is offering up to $200 off select unlocked Samsung smartphones from $450 shipped. Our top pick is the Unlocked Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $449.99. Normally around $600, this sets a new all-time low on Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. The S8 is still a great phone for those holding onto aging units and takes great pictures or video for the holidays. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. If the S8 isn’t the phone you’ve been after, head below for more Android devices on sale.

Many of the phones below also support microSD cards, so be sure to swing by today’s Samsung sale at Amazon to pick up some extra storage from $11 shipped.

Other unlocked smartphones on sale:

Galaxy S8 features:

  • Infinity Display: a bezel-less, full-frontal, edge-to-edge screen. Default resolution is Full HD and can be changed to Quad HD plus (WQHD plus) in Settings
  • Camera resolution – Front: 8 MP AF, Rear: 12 MP OIS AF
  • Memory: Internal Memory 64 GB, RAM 4GB
  • Works on all GSM carriers. This phone is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint.

