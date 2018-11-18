Stock up on Samsung microSD storage from $11 at Amazon: 128GB $20, 256GB $45, more

Amazon is discounting various Samsung EVO microSD cards this morning from $10.99 shipped. Leading the way is Samsung’s 128GB configuration at $19.99, which is down from its usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. You can grab the smaller 64GB at $11 (Reg. $15) or the monster 256GB for $44.99 (Reg. $60). Whether you’re picking up a new Android device this Black Friday or have an eye on Nintendo Switch, this is a great time to load up on storage. Face it, you’re going to be using the camera a lot during the holidays and it never hurts to have some extra GBs on hand. These cards can transfer files at up to 100MB/s and ship with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 10,700 Amazon reviewers.

Samsung microSD cards feature:

  • Up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s read & write speeds respectively; Class 10 UHS-1
  • High-performance for 4K UHD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming and music, for use in Smartphones, Drones, Android Tablets, Tablet PCs, Action Cameras, DSLRs and more
  • Includes: Full-Size adapter for use in Cameras and Laptop/Desktop Computers
  • 10-year limited warranty; Voltage 2.7~3.6V
