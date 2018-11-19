Grow basil, tomatoes and more with AeroGarden’s Bounty App-enabled Planter: $200 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $199.95 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Walmart also happens to have on it on sale, though for $230. This AeroGarden planter can grow up to nine plants at a time thanks to its hydroponic system. It pairs over Wi-Fi with a companion smartphone app to automatically turn the lights on and off or send you reminders to add water and nutrients. Reviews are still growing, but so far 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi features:

  • Garden year-round. Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more in this smart countertop garden
  • Wi-Fi enabled – manage all AeroGarden features from setup through harvest using your smart device. Receive helpful reminders to add water and nutrients, and easily access insightful tips and one-touch customer support to help you get the most from your AeroGarden
  • Up to 9 plants can be grown at a time. Plants grow in water…not soil. Advanced hydroponics made simple
  • High-performance, full spectrum 45-watt LED lighting system is tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • Includes 9-Pod Gourmet Herb Seed Kit that contains: Genovese Basil (x2), Thai Basil, Curly Parsley, Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chives, Dill, Mint & 3 oz. patented nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

