Grow basil, tomatoes and more with AeroGarden’s Bounty App-enabled Planter: $200 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $199.95 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Walmart also happens to have on it on sale, though for $230. This AeroGarden planter can grow up to nine plants at a time thanks to its hydroponic system. It pairs over Wi-Fi with a companion smartphone app to automatically turn the lights on and off or send you reminders to add water and nutrients. Reviews are still growing, but so far 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi features: