Arlo Q Security Cam sports 1080p feeds + FREE 7-day cloud DVR: $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon offers the Arlo Q 1080p HD Security Camera for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for up to 33% off and a match of our previous mention. Arlo Q is one of the easiest ways to introduce a security camera to your home. It includes 1080p capabilities and free 7-day cloud monitoring. You can even leverage Alexa to call up various commands. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Arlo Q features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)
- 1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer
- Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness.Motion Detection Range,Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight
- Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app
- 2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back
