Arlo Q Security Cam sports 1080p feeds + FREE 7-day cloud DVR: $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon offers the Arlo Q 1080p HD Security Camera for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for up to 33% off and a match of our previous mention. Arlo Q is one of the easiest ways to introduce a security camera to your home. It includes 1080p capabilities and free 7-day cloud monitoring. You can even leverage Alexa to call up various commands. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Arlo Q features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness.Motion Detection Range,Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight

Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app

2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back