Apple’s Amazon storefront is already paying dividends: Save up to $300 on Macs, more

Earlier this month Amazon and Apple revealed a new partnership that allows former to sell the latter’s MacBooks, Apple Watches, and much more. It was always going to be interesting to see how Amazon would handle discounting Apple products, as it was certain to see stiff competition from Best Buy, B&H and other retailers. Turns out, Amazon is keeping pace by matching (or beating) most deals currently out there.

Amazon currently offers the 12-inch 2017 MacBook 512GB in Gold for $1,298, which is good for over $300 off the regular price and the best discount available. Other notable deals include Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, which is currently up to $300 off. That’s a match of the best prices we’re seeing at B&H and a great way to save on the 2018 MacBook Pro. Finally, Apple’s 27-inch 3.8GHz Core i5 5K Retina iMac is also getting a $200 discount to $2,098. We’re expecting Amazon to continue to aggressively discount these products throughout Black Friday, so be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals.