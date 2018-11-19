August Smart Lock Pro + Connect has HomeKit control at a new Amazon low: $230 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the August HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock Pro with bundled the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $229.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the deadbolt itself currently sells for $230. August’s Smart Lock Pro and Connect works with a wide range of devices like your smartphone, Echo, or Home Mini. Most notably though, it integrates with HomeKit, allowing you to unlock your door with Siri. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 940 customers.

August Smart Lock Pro features: