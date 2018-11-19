August Smart Lock Pro + Connect has HomeKit control at a new Amazon low: $230 ($50 off)

- Nov. 19th 2018 2:30 pm ET

Get this deal
$280 $230
0

Amazon offers the August HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock Pro with bundled the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $229.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, the deadbolt itself currently sells for $230. August’s Smart Lock Pro and Connect works with a wide range of devices like your smartphone, Echo, or Home Mini. Most notably though, it integrates with HomeKit, allowing you to unlock your door with Siri. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 940 customers. 

August Smart Lock Pro features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately) ; Requires 110-240 Volts
  • Control and monitor your door from anywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone
  • Be sure you’re secure with DoorSense. Only August has DoorSense to tell you if your door is securely closed and locked
  • Always know who is coming and going. Track activity at your doorstep with a 24/7 Activity Feed and requires iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher) smartphones
  • Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt; use your existing keys at anytime
  • Locks automatically behind you, and unlocks as you approach. Retrofit installation works with most standard single cylinder deadbolts
Get this deal
$280 $230

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
August

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go