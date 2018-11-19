LEGO Batman Classic Batcave falls to lowest price in months at $185 ($55 off), BrickHeadz from $6

Amazon offers the LEGO Super Heroes Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $184.87 shipped. That’s good for a $55 discount and the lowest price we’ve seen in months. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $15 of the all-time low. This 2,500-piece set stacks up to over 18 inches high and includes ten minifigures. It packs plenty of details from the 1960’s Batman series and is a must for fans of the retro caped crusader. Head below for more LEGO discounts.

We also spotted a variety of BrickHeadz deals at Amazon and Walmart. Starting at $6 shipped, they’re available as add-on items at Amazon or in orders over $35 at Walmart.

Notable BrickHeadz discounts: