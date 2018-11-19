Lowepro’s ProTactic 350 Backpack fits two DSLRs + a 13-inch MacBook Pro: $77 (Reg. $125), more

- Nov. 19th 2018 1:46 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Lowepro ProTactic 350 Camera and Laptop Backpack for $76.60 shipped. That’s about $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. This backpack can hold not one, but two DSLR cameras along with a 13-inch MacBook Pro, making it a solid option for photographers who travel frequently. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of reviewers.

Another deal offered by Amazon is the Lowepro ProTactic 450 Camera/Drone/Laptop Backpack for $95.99 shipped. This is $54 off B&H’s price and the lowest we’ve ever seen it. This versatile backpack can hold a 15-inch MacBook Pro plus a couple of DSLRs or a drone. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Protect your investment from stains when you pick up a can of Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector for $10. Its unique formula repels liquids and blocks stains without altering the appearance of your new backpack.

Lowepro ProTactic 350 Backpack features:

  • Holds 1-2 Pro DSLRs, 1 with 24-70 f/2.8
  • Fits 6 Extra Lenses / Flash Units
  • Accommodates 13″ Laptop
  • Interior Dividers
