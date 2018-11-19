Melissa & Doug deals highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box from just $6

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers 35% off Melissa & Doug toys from $6 shipped. There’s just about every kind of toy in this sale that you can imagine. One definite standout for us is the 100-piece block set in four colors at $10.99 (Reg. up to $20). This kit includes everything you need to expand your kid’s building setup. At $11, it’s an easy buy. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Another notable deal is the First Bead Maze Wooden Educational Toy at $8.99 (Reg. $15). We recently purchased this for our daughter, and it’s a hit at the dinner table. The suction cup makes it easy to stay in place. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals.
Melissa & Doug 100-piece Block Set features:
This classic wood block set includes 100 solid wood blocks painted bright red, blue, yellow, and green. A versatile variety of shapes are included: rectangular prisms, cubes, cylinders, half circles, arches, and two different sizes of rectangular planks and triangles. A set of wooden blocks provides an opportunity for a child to pass the hours constructing towers, castles, towns, and more! Designed for children ages three and up, this set offers the opportunity for younger kids to practice their fine motor skills and experiment with the laws of physics while giving older kids an outlet for their creativity. Parents will appreciate the safe, durable construction. Though they’re made of solid wood, these blocks are light in weight, which makes them safer for small children. The blocks have rounded edges and a smooth painted finish that won’t splinter with play.