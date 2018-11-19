Melissa & Doug deals highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box from just $6

This classic wood block set includes 100 solid wood blocks painted bright red, blue, yellow, and green. A versatile variety of shapes are included: rectangular prisms, cubes, cylinders, half circles, arches, and two different sizes of rectangular planks and triangles. A set of wooden blocks provides an opportunity for a child to pass the hours constructing towers, castles, towns, and more! Designed for children ages three and up, this set offers the opportunity for younger kids to practice their fine motor skills and experiment with the laws of physics while giving older kids an outlet for their creativity. Parents will appreciate the safe, durable construction. Though they’re made of solid wood, these blocks are light in weight, which makes them safer for small children. The blocks have rounded edges and a smooth painted finish that won’t splinter with play.