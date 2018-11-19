Increase safety & security with Mr. Beams’ Motion-Sensing Dual LED Spotlight: $22 (Reg. $35+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Dual LED Spotlight for $21.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $13 off the recently-discounted rate offered at Amazon and nearly $30 off Home Depot’s price. Today’s deal is a match for the lowest we’ve seen. Thanks to NetBright technology, these spotlights can communicate with each other and light up when just one of them senses motion. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use today’s savings towards a 3-pack of motion sensing lights for $16. They can be used to illuminate closets, cabinets, steps and more. Installation is simple thanks to two-sided tape on the back.

Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Dual LED Spotlight features: