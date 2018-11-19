Nerf’s highly-rated Rival Atermis XVII-3000 Blaster holds 30 rounds and reloads easily: $24.50 ($20 off)
Walmart is offering the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 for $24.48 with free in-store pickup. Check out with $35 in your cart or spend 50 cents more at Amazon to gain free shipping. That’s $20 off the typical rate and within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This blaster holds 30 rounds and reloads easily, allowing you to quickly take out the competition. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Don’t get caught without ammo — pick up 100 additional rounds for $14. You can be confident in this purchase considering that 100+ customers have given this ammo an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.
Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 features:
- High capacity blaster holds 30 high-impact rounds
- Rotating barrel
- Easy-load integrated magazine
- Slam-fire action
- Includes blaster, 30 rounds, and instructions
