Nerf’s highly-rated Rival Atermis XVII-3000 Blaster holds 30 rounds and reloads easily: $24.50 ($20 off)

Walmart is offering the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 for $24.48 with free in-store pickup. Check out with $35 in your cart or spend 50 cents more at Amazon to gain free shipping. That’s $20 off the typical rate and within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This blaster holds 30 rounds and reloads easily, allowing you to quickly take out the competition. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t get caught without ammo — pick up 100 additional rounds for $14. You can be confident in this purchase considering that 100+ customers have given this ammo an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 features:

High capacity blaster holds 30 high-impact rounds

Rotating barrel

Easy-load integrated magazine

Slam-fire action

Includes blaster, 30 rounds, and instructions