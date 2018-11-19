Bake pizza like a pro with this $30 rectangular oven stone from Amazon (Reg. $40+)

- Nov. 19th 2018 3:18 pm ET

$31
0

Amazon offers the Old Stone Oven Rectangular Pizza Stone at $30.09 shipped. Matched at Walmart with in-store pickup or free shipping with $35+. Normally $42 at Home Depot, and regularly up to $50 or so at Amazon, this is a new low for 2018 and within just a few bucks of its best-ever price. Making pizza only gets better when you use a stone like this, as it gives a more authentic taste in my opinion. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,000 at-home chefs.

Something that makes using this pizza stone easier is this 14-inch Pizza Peel with Wood Handle at $17 shipped. You’ll be able to pick up the pizza without worrying about dropping it or tearing the bottom.

Old Stone Pizza Stone features:

  • Baking stone creates restaurant-quality pizzas and breads
  • Bakes up multi-layered crunchy-chewy crusts
  • Absorbs heat and transfers it evenly for a perfect bake
  • Durable, non-cracking; crafted from a blend of lead-free clays
  • Specially engineered Heat Core eliminates soggy centers
  • Dimensions: 14.5” L x 16.5” W
