Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR records two shows at once and has an Apple TV app: $100 ($40 off)

Best Buy is offering the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. That’s $40 off what it typically fetches there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for platforms like Apple TV, Android, Roku, and more, this DVR is made to fit right into your existing setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our release coverage here to learn more.

Use some of today’s savings towards eliminating remote control clutter with GE 4-Device Universal Remote for $9 . It works can control up to 4 devices and is Amazon’s best-selling remote.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Whole-home networked DVR: Browse, record, and stream live over-the-air (OTA) HDTV to any device, any time, anywhere.

Cancel cable, keep the DVR: Watch, pause, and record live antenna TV. Browse upcoming shows, schedule and manage recordings by episode or Series. Skip commercials, fast-forward and rewind recordings.