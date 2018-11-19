The North Face Black Friday Sale features jackets, vests & more from $41 + free shipping

The North Face’s Black Friday Event is live with up to 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Find great gifts for the entire family including jackets, vests, snow pants, accessories and more. Plus, you can find our top picks from The North Face Gift Guide here.

If you’re looking for a layering piece for cooler weather the men’s Apex Bionic 2 Vest is on sale for $83. That’s a savings of $27. This would be a great gift for the stylish man. It can be easily dressed up or down with jeans or slacks and it’s available in three colors. With 185 reviews, this vest is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: