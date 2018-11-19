Wayfair’s Black Friday Week Event has deals from $45: furniture, decor, holiday & more

- Nov. 19th 2018 3:40 pm ET

Black Friday
80% off
Before friends and family come over for the holidays, be sure to check out Wayfair’s Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 80% off furniture, decor, holiday accessories, kitchen gadgets, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $49+ receive free delivery.

If you’re wanting to add an elegant touch to your bedroom the Full/Queen Upholstered Panel Headboard is very stylish. Originally priced at $1,284 this headboard is marked down to $252. It’s available in three colors and with over 900 reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

