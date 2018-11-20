Shine some extra light where you need it with these motion sensing LED lights from $10.50

- Nov. 20th 2018 2:46 pm ET

0

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-pack of Battery-operated Motion Sensing LED Lights for $10.39 shipped when you use code AMTOV5PC at checkout. At 20% off the normal rate, this is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked and the lowest available. I own this set and find it perfect for adding a little bit of extra light in my closet where it’s needed. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

If you need some more illumination, AMIR is also offering a 3-pack of its 10 LED Motion Sensing LED Lights for $16.99 shipped when you use code AMTOKX55 at checkout. Regularly $20, this is perfect for under-cabinet lighting or adding extra illumination to bookcases. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

AMIR Motion Sensing LED Lights features:

  • Battery Operated – Powered by 3PCS AAA batteries (not included (Best with Polaroid 9V Batteries) for coreless installation. To provide you with illumination in areas that have limited or no access to electricity
  • Super-bright LED Bulbs – Up to 20 Lumen output, 6 pcs super bright SMD 2835 LED; bright enough to make sure you never stumble in the dark
  • PIR Motion & Light Sensor – Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 15 seconds of no motion detected helps prolong battery life. It will turn on only when it is dark and when motion is detected
  • Easy Installation – Simple to install, no hard-wiring. With double-sided adhesive pads and built-in magnet, you can stick on anywhere you like

