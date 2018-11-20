Aukey’s early Black Friday discounts start at $6: Save on chargers, cables, USB hubs, more

- Nov. 20th 2018 11:42 am ET

Black Friday
With Black Friday right around the corner, Aukey’s Amazon storefront has kicked off an early series of notable discounts on its line of chargers, cables, USB-C hubs and more starting at $6 shipped. Among all of the discounts, our top pick is the Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger in Black and White. Clipping the on-page coupon drops the price down to $14.99 in both cases and is the lowest we’ve seen so far. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating, much like the rest of Aukey’s accessories, which you’ll find below.

Other notable Aukey discounts:

Chargers:

Cables:

  • Six-Foot USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • 90-Degree 3.3-Ft MFi Lightning Cable 2-Pack: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

USB Hubs:

  • Aluminum Powered 10-Port USB Hub: $33 (Reg. $42) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • USB C 7-in-1 Hub: $39 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYBFD  

Smart Plugs:

  • Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug 2-Pack: $22 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Wi-Fi Mini Dual Smart Plug: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

Lighting:

Others:

