Aukey’s early Black Friday discounts start at $6: Save on chargers, cables, USB hubs, more

With Black Friday right around the corner, Aukey’s Amazon storefront has kicked off an early series of notable discounts on its line of chargers, cables, USB-C hubs and more starting at $6 shipped. Among all of the discounts, our top pick is the Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger in Black and White. Clipping the on-page coupon drops the price down to $14.99 in both cases and is the lowest we’ve seen so far. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating, much like the rest of Aukey’s accessories, which you’ll find below.
Other notable Aukey discounts:
Chargers:
- 30W USB-C PD Charger: $30 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank: $24 (Reg. $30)
- w/ code 3U77VI6Y
- 20000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank: $34.50 (Reg. $43)
- w/ code 3U77VI6Y
Cables:
- Six-Foot USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- 90-Degree 3.3-Ft MFi Lightning Cable 2-Pack: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
USB Hubs:
- Aluminum Powered 10-Port USB Hub: $33 (Reg. $42) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- USB C 7-in-1 Hub: $39 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEYBFD
Smart Plugs:
- Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug 2-Pack: $22 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Wi-Fi Mini Dual Smart Plug: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Lighting:
- RGB Night Light: $14 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- LED Desk Lamp w/ Wireless Charger: $26 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Rechargeable Table Lamp: $21.50 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Tall Reading LED Floor Lamp: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code QZVOQXTD
Others:
- 4K Dash Cam: $69 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Wireless Soundbar: $88 (Reg. $110) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Ora iPhone Camera Lens: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEYBF7