Amazon offers Bose’s Build-Your-Own Bluetooth Speaker for $69 shipped (save $30)

- Nov. 20th 2018 1:13 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Bose BOSEbuild Speaker Cube for $69 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like QVC and is the 2nd-best price Amazon has offered. This kit has all the parts necessary to build a Bluetooth speaker, making it a great gift or a fun project for yourself. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Let Anker build the speaker for you when you pick up its Soundcore for $28. The Bluetooth speaker offers 24-hour battery life and is made of drop-proof materials.

Bose BOSEbuild Speaker Cube features:

  • Build a Bluetooth speaker with Bose-quality sound
  • Personalize your Speaker Cube with cool lights and interchangeable covers
  • Included app (for Apple devices) guides you through hands-on activities
  • Explore speaker components (coil, magnet and paper) and learn how they make sound

