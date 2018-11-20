This over-bed table lets you browse Black Friday deals without getting up: $30 (Reg. $40)

- Nov. 20th 2018 4:39 pm ET

0

DHHX Co (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Coavas Over Bed Table at $29.81 shipped when you use code COAVAS25 at checkout. Regularly $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the best available. With Black Friday just a few days away, this is a great way to stay with us and keep on top of the latest deals without ever leaving your bed. Rated 3.9/5 stars and a is best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

A great alternative here would be the LapGear MyDesk Lap Desk at $17 shipped. It’ll fit perfectly in your lap instead of over your bed, and is a great way to browse deals from the couch.

Coavas Over Bed Table features:

  • MULTIFUNCTIONAL- used for eating beside the bed or sofa, medical using, surfing the Internet, eating food, coloring, reading, doing homework on the bed, sofa, recliner, floor, car, etc
  • MOBILE – Includes a 4-wheel caster with integrated safety-locks allowing n you to take full advantage of your product mobility without scarifying stability.
  • ADJUSTABLE-HEIGHT – 3 levels of height-adjustment (67 to 79 cm) for comfort and adaptability to your multiple sitting spaces
  • STURDY – Designed with strong steel tube and medium density fiberboard for a better resistance to weight and wear

