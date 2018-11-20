Add a touch of class to your business attire w/ Fossil’s Workbag from $159 (Reg. up to $298)

Amazon offers the Fossil Haskell Double Zip Brief Leather Workbag in Congac for $207.99 shipped. That’s a $90 drop from Amazon’s regular price and an all-time low. Fossil direct charges $298 for this style. It’s loaded with interior and exterior pockets — including a 15-inch MacBook sleeve — so you can have a place for everything/everything in its place while you’re on the go. Carry it by hand via its 3.5-inch top handle or across your body with the 26-inch strap. Reviews are thin, but Fossil products are well-rated overall.

Downgrade from the Congac leather and buy it in Green faux leather for $159.60 shipped. Until very recently, it had been fetching $228 at Amazon.

Meanwhile, the Michael Kors Thanksgiving Sale also features discounts on briefcases and other bags.

Fossil Haskell Workbag features: