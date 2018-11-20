Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smartwatch gets a $150 price cut to new Amazon low at $400 shipped

Amazon offers the Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smartwatch in multiple styles for $399.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate and drops to a new all-time low. The Fenix 5S is also discounted to $399.99 from $540 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Garmin’s GPS smartwatch features up to two weeks of battery life, heart-rate tracking and more. Both carry 4.2/5 star ratings from over 900 customers. 

You’ll find that the Fenix 5 features a bulkier design than the 5S. That comes with the added bonuses of a larger screen, extra durability and more.

 Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smartwatch features:

A bright, high-resolution, full-color Garmin Chroma Display with LED backlighting assures great readability in all ambient conditions. Transflective technology that reflects and transmits light at the same time enables the watch face to become even more readable under intense sunlight. Sapphire editions feature a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and are also Wi-Fi-enabled so your watch can connect to your wireless network and automatically send activity uploads for sharing on Garmin Connect.

