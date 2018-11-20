Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smartwatch gets a $150 price cut to new Amazon low at $400 shipped

Amazon offers the Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smartwatch in multiple styles for $399.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate and drops to a new all-time low. The Fenix 5S is also discounted to $399.99 from $540 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Garmin’s GPS smartwatch features up to two weeks of battery life, heart-rate tracking and more. Both carry 4.2/5 star ratings from over 900 customers.

You’ll find that the Fenix 5 features a bulkier design than the 5S. That comes with the added bonuses of a larger screen, extra durability and more.

Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Smartwatch features: