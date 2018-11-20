Replace your outlets with this decor model that features a built-in nightlight at $11 shipped

Amazon offers the Legrand Radiant White 15-Amp Decorator Outlet with built-in LED Night Light for $10.78 shipped. Normally $15 and still fetching as much at Lowe’s, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. There’s a built-in LED on this outlet which provides a nice ambient glow for navigating at night. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
As this is a different style outlet from what most homes have, be sure to pick up a new wall plate to go along with it. Amazon has them for less than $1 shipped right now, and it’s a must for installing new outlets.
Legrant Radiant Decorator Outlet w/ LED features:
- LED night light features 5 adjustable light levels
- Cool to touch soft LED light provides safety anywhere in the home
- An optional louver is included for added light-level control and installs in seconds
- Contains a hidden sensor that automatically controls the night light on at night and off during the day
- Designed to match other radiant® switches, outlets and lighting controls
- Patented tamper resistant TR shutter system helps prevent improper insertion of foreign objects—now with black “invisi-shutters” for an invisible effect
- Easily installs in minutes
- Enhance design with a radiant® screwless wall plate
- Accepts #12 or #14 wire