Replace your outlets with this decor model that features a built-in nightlight at $11 shipped

Amazon offers the Legrand Radiant White 15-Amp Decorator Outlet with built-in LED Night Light for $10.78 shipped. Normally $15 and still fetching as much at Lowe’s, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. There’s a built-in LED on this outlet which provides a nice ambient glow for navigating at night. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

As this is a different style outlet from what most homes have, be sure to pick up a new wall plate to go along with it. Amazon has them for less than $1 shipped right now, and it’s a must for installing new outlets.

Legrant Radiant Decorator Outlet w/ LED features: