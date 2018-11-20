Expand your smart home with a Leviton dimmer switch, TP-Link plugs, and more from $16

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Wi-Fi In-Wall Dimmer Switch for $40.79 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $51, that’s good for a 20% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. Leviton’s Decora line of smart home gear stands out thanks to its hub-less design, meaning it works without any additional hardware. It features Alexa and Google Assistant integration, as well as smartphone control. Over 900 customers have left a 3.8/5 stars. Head below for even more discounts to expand your smart home.

Leviton Decora Wi-Fi In-Wall Dimmer Switch features:

Control your home from anywhere – no hub required – simply replace your existing light switch

Schedule your lights to turn on when you want them including sunrise/sunset, easily create fun lighting scenes, or use your voice to ask Alexa or Google to turn off all lights

Control up to 20 residences, 99 smart devices, 50 rooms, 50 scenes, 50 activities, and 50 schedules per account, plus adjust fade rates, LED activity, preset brightness levels, and more