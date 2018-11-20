Expand your smart home with a Leviton dimmer switch, TP-Link plugs, and more from $16

- Nov. 20th 2018 4:52 pm ET

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Wi-Fi In-Wall Dimmer Switch for $40.79 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $51, that’s good for a 20% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. Leviton’s Decora line of smart home gear stands out thanks to its hub-less design, meaning it works without any additional hardware. It features Alexa and Google Assistant integration, as well as smartphone control. Over 900 customers have left a 3.8/5 stars. Head below for even more discounts to expand your smart home. 

Other noteworthy smart home deals:

Leviton Decora Wi-Fi In-Wall Dimmer Switch features:

  • Control your home from anywhere – no hub required – simply replace your existing light switch
  • Schedule your lights to turn on when you want them including sunrise/sunset, easily create fun lighting scenes, or use your voice to ask Alexa or Google to turn off all lights
  • Control up to 20 residences, 99 smart devices, 50 rooms, 50 scenes, 50 activities, and 50 schedules per account, plus adjust fade rates, LED activity, preset brightness levels, and more

