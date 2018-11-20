Microsoft’s Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller + $10 Newegg Gift Card: $130 shipped ($160 value)

Altatac via Newegg is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller with $10 Newegg Gift Card for $129.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate for the controller alone at Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked when factoring in the gift card’s value. This beautiful controller offers customizable metal thumb sticks and D-pads, allowing you to find the perfect look and feel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prop up your gorgeous new controller with the AmazonBasics Aluminum Charging Stand for $20. It will fully top off your controller in 4 hours and has a built-in LED to show if it is charging or fully charged.

Microsoft Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller features:

We set out to create a performance-class controller to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers. Designed in collaboration with pro-level players, theXbox Elite Wireless Controllerunlocks your full potential and adapts to your unique style of play. Experience game-changing accuracy, faster speed, and a tailored feel unlike anything before.