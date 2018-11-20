Cut the cord with Mohu’s 50-mile HD Antenna, now on sale for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

- Nov. 20th 2018 1:50 pm ET

$45.50
0

Amazon offers the Mohu Curve 50 HD Antenna for $45.56 shipped. Regularly $70 at most retailers like B&H, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and a great way to jump start your cord-cutting setup. This model is capable of picking up stations nearly 50 miles away. It ships with a 16-foot cable so you have plenty of room to position it appropriately. Head over to AntennaWeb to find which stations are going to be available in your area. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Closer to your stations than 50 miles? This option from AmazonBasics won’t reach as far but is just $10.

Mohu Curve 50 HD Antenna features:

  • ESPN/Fox News. Visit Mohu’s website to check availability in your area.
  • Now tested to receive stations up to 60 miles away in full 1080 HD. 50-mile range amplified indoor HDTV antenna
  • Easy Installation: Lay flat stand upright or mount on wall comes with included stand and 16 ft. high performance cable
$45.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Mohu

Mohu

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp