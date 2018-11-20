Cut the cord with Mohu’s 50-mile HD Antenna, now on sale for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Mohu Curve 50 HD Antenna for $45.56 shipped. Regularly $70 at most retailers like B&H, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and a great way to jump start your cord-cutting setup. This model is capable of picking up stations nearly 50 miles away. It ships with a 16-foot cable so you have plenty of room to position it appropriately. Head over to AntennaWeb to find which stations are going to be available in your area. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Closer to your stations than 50 miles? This option from AmazonBasics won’t reach as far but is just $10.

Mohu Curve 50 HD Antenna features: