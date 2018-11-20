Improve your Instagram shots w/ this LED lighting kit: $70 shipped (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Nigelton Sales (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Neewer Ring LED Light Kit for $69.72 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is a match of the previous all-time low mention and the best available. This light stand kit includes everything needed to jump start your photobooth and capture perfect instagram shots. Ships with a stand, light, temperature changing sleeves and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Neewer Ring Light Kit features:

  • Kit includes: (1)18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K LED Ring Light+(1)61″/155cm Light Stand+(1)Soft Tube+(1)White and Orange Color Filter Set+(1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter+(1)Universal Power Adapter with US/EU Plug+(1)Smart Phone Holder+(1)Carrying Bag
  • Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable
  • 61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and Orange Color Filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature
