Beat the Black Friday rush w/ a Sceptre 75-inch 4K LED TV for $760 (Reg. $1,000), more from $276

Walmart is offering the Sceptre 75-inch 4K LED TV (U750CV-U) for $759.99 with free in-store pickup. That’s $240 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. With 4 HDMI ports, AUX, USB, and more, this gigantic TV has all the inputs needed to get your home theater in tip-top shape. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find more TV deals that you can nab today and beat the Black Friday rush.
Since you’re upgrading your home theater, it might be a good idea to use some of your savings towards eliminating remote control clutter with a GE Universal Remote for $9. It can control up to 4 devices, allowing you to eliminate multiple remotes from your living room.
More 4K TVs on sale:
- VIZIO 50″ HDR LED: $276 (Refurb, Orig. $500) | Walmart
- $273 with pickup discount
- Samsung 43″ HDR Smart TV: $278 (Reg. $375) | Best Buy
- RCA 55″ HDR LED Roku TV: $320 (Reg. $400) | Walmart
Sceptre 75-inch 4K LED TV features:
At 75 inches, you will feel surrounded by eight million pixels that are brought to life by unsurpassed clarity and color. Sceptre 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as as Full HD display, turning your shows into an epic UHD viewing experience. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4K video to get the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port (HDMI 1). The innovative USB port further expands functionality, allowing users to listen to music and view digital pictures quickly and conveniently.