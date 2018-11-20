Swellpro’s Spry waterproof drone can go underwater + airborne from $773.50, more

Wellbots partnered with 9to5Toys to run an exclusive 11% off sale on select SwellPro waterproof drones when you use our promo code WATER9TO5 at checkout. Our favorite from the sale is the Swellpro Spry Waterproof Drone which drops to $773.41 shipped when you use the above code at checkout. That’s 11% off the going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This drone can fly in the air at up to 40 MPH, but it also can float or submerge and zoom under the water.

Nomad Base Station

These drones differ greatly from alternatives like DJI or Parrot, as you’re getting a fully waterproofed aerial vehicle with Swellpro. With specific use cases, Swellpro drones easily accomplish the task at hand when around water.

Other Swellpro drones on sale:

Swellpro Spry Waterproof Drone features: