Swellpro’s Spry waterproof drone can go underwater + airborne from $773.50, more

Wellbots partnered with 9to5Toys to run an exclusive 11% off sale on select SwellPro waterproof drones when you use our promo code WATER9TO5 at checkout. Our favorite from the sale is the Swellpro Spry Waterproof Drone which drops to $773.41 shipped when you use the above code at checkout. That’s 11% off the going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This drone can fly in the air at up to 40 MPH, but it also can float or submerge and zoom under the water.
These drones differ greatly from alternatives like DJI or Parrot, as you’re getting a fully waterproofed aerial vehicle with Swellpro. With specific use cases, Swellpro drones easily accomplish the task at hand when around water.
Other Swellpro drones on sale:
- Splash Drone 3 Fishing Edition with PL2: $1,236 (Reg. $1,398)
- Splash Drone 3 Rescue Edition with PL3: $1,448 (Reg. $1,627)
- Splash Drone 3 Auto w/ 3-axis gimbal: $1,689 (Reg. $1,898)
Swellpro Spry Waterproof Drone features:
The Spry Drone is the first waterproof drone that can fly, float and submerge underwater. It is an absolute state-of-the-art drone featuring a 4K waterproof camera as well as exceptional features such as Follow Me, Return Home and Follow Orbit. The remote controller is also waterproof which allows you to play around in the water without no stress!