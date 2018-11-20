Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST sports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Alexa for $125 (Reg. $175+)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Speaker with Alexa in Graphite for $124.99 shipped. For comparison, it sells for $250 at Best Buy; today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low, where it usually sells for around $175. This full-featured speaker includes both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity along with integrated Alexa features. With 360-degree audio, waterproof design, and up to 12 hours of battery life, this is arguably the best Bluetooth speaker out there right now. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST features:
- Ultimate Sound: Our most powerful speaker with 360° intensely rich sound, stunning clarity, and heart-pounding bass. With up to 12 hours of battery, it brings your music to life wherever you take it
- With Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Spotify (as of May 2018), Amazon Music, iHeart Radio or TuneIn, change tracks, discover new restaurants – or try any of Alexa’s skills
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled: Use the Alexa Voice Service at home or on the go whenever connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot or stream music via Bluetooth from your phone
- Waterproof and virtually indestructible: Never worry about going easy on it, your music will always be on point. The speaker is IP67 rated and can be immersed in water up to 1 m for 30 minutes
Amazon offers Bose's Build-Your-Own Bluetooth Speaker for $69 shipped (save $30) https://t.co/gW5OWZeGj5 by @aSimonWalsh pic.twitter.com/rEb66jQ9ip
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 20, 2018