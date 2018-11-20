Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST sports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Alexa for $125 (Reg. $175+)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Speaker with Alexa in Graphite for $124.99 shipped. For comparison, it sells for $250 at Best Buy; today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low, where it usually sells for around $175. This full-featured speaker includes both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity along with integrated Alexa features. With 360-degree audio, waterproof design, and up to 12 hours of battery life, this is arguably the best Bluetooth speaker out there right now. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST features: