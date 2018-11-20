VUDU Thanksgiving Week Sale: Night at the Museum bundle, Jumanji, Black Panther, more

VUDU recently launched multiple sales for Thanksgiving week. You’ll find our top picks from these sales and other highlights, but you can head on over to VUDU to see all available titles. Our favorite sale from the bunch is the bundles for $9.99 or less. From that, we’d have to pick the Night At the Museum 3-pack for $9.99. If purchased separately, each movie will set you back $15 at Amazon, for a grand total of $45. I personally love these movies and enjoy watching them with friends and family. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands at Amazon. Head below for more deals and top picks.

Other VUDU sales:

Our top picks from these sales:

