CarPlay and Android Auto deals abound at Best Buy: Sony 6.4-inch $270, much more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $269.99 shipped. For comparison, it was originally listed at $400 and Crutchfield charges $330. Today’s deal is a new all-time low price by $30. Sony’s in-dash receiver sports both CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, support for 220W of sound, and is rear-camera ready. This is a great way to bring CarPlay to your ride without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Best Buy has even more CarPlay and Android Auto units on sale ahead of Black Friday, check out the entire selection here. Best Buy is currently offering free installation with purchase. That takes the guesswork out your new receiver and helps you enjoy CarPlay or Android Auto all the faster.

Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay Receiver features: