CarPlay and Android Auto deals abound at Best Buy: Sony 6.4-inch $270, much more

- Nov. 21st 2018 7:09 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $269.99 shipped. For comparison, it was originally listed at $400 and Crutchfield charges $330. Today’s deal is a new all-time low price by $30. Sony’s in-dash receiver sports both CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, support for 220W of sound, and is rear-camera ready. This is a great way to bring CarPlay to your ride without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Best Buy has even more CarPlay and Android Auto units on sale ahead of Black Friday, check out the entire selection here. Best Buy is currently offering free installation with purchase. That takes the guesswork out your new receiver and helps you enjoy CarPlay or Android Auto all the faster.

Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Make it easier than ever to use your smartphone’s helpful features on the road. Just connect to the unit to see everything you need on the large touch screen. The ergonomic rotary dial makes operation distraction-free. Turn it to control volume, or push the integrated button to launch sound control menus. Alternatively, hold the button to use voice commands. Built-in 4 x 55W power amp gives you all the volume you need, with clear and dynamic sound.

