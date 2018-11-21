Dash’s Compact Toaster Oven is available at Amazon for a low of $17 shipped (Reg. $30)

Nov. 21st 2018

Amazon is offering the Dash Compact Toaster Oven for $16.99 shipped when on-page coupon has been clipped. Matched at Kohl’s when applying code JOY and choosing in-store pickup during checkout. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This compact toaster oven is great for pizza, paninis, cookies, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the Breville Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven (BOV800XL) for $159.99 shipped (Reg. $250). This is a match of the all-time low and beats our last mention by $40. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Since you’re here, you may be interested in picking up an Instant Pot at Target for $67. This is an early access deal so it is limited to REDcard holders right now. Customers who take advantage of this deal also get a $10 gift card with their purchase.

Dash Compact Toaster Oven features:

  • MORE THAN TOAST: Make toast, bagels, pizza, paninis, even cookies! Great for smaller portions, picky eaters, or on the go. Plus, its compact size makes it more energy efficient than your oven
  • TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Precise temperature is dial controlled, so your food comes out perfectly toasted every time, and the auto shut off function prevents overheating – so simple, just set it and forget it!
