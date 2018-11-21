Instant Pot Duo 6-qt. 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker now $67 + $10 gift card ($100+ value, REDcard only)

As we mentioned a couple of weeks back, Target REDcard holders are getting early access to Black Friday deals. And we are starting with one of the hottest home goods deals of the season. REDcard holders can now grab the Instant Pot Duo 6-qt. 7-in-1 Multi Cooker for $66.95 shipped with a free $10 Target gift card. Amazon has already dropped its price down to $70, but Target still has the edge here as expected in our Best of Black Friday roundup. With a 4+ star rating from over 28,000 Amazon customers, it’s hard not to recommend the popular Instant Pot cookers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One thing to keep in mind here is that we are expecting this deal to be live for everyone starting tomorrow. This is just a nice way to ensure you lock one in at the super low Black Friday price. You can get all the details on that right here. Once you have your Instant Pot, pick up this FREE cookbook and how-to guide.

Speaking of notable Black Friday home goods, Anova Nano and Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cookers are already on sale from $75 shipped (Reg. $130+). And you’ll find even more right here.

Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker: